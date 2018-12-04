Republicans are on the night shift as they consider curbing powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers, limiting early voting
Wisconsin lawmakers worked into the night Tuesday as they considered diminishing the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
