Republicans are in striking distance of a legislative supermajority. Here are the district races to watch on Nov. 8.
Wisconsin Republicans are within striking distance of flipping enough seats in the state Legislature to have enough votes to override vetoes issued by the governor.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'I've never had devastation like that': Johnsonville truck driver delivered 160,000...
by Sheboygan Press on November 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM
'A lot of people don't have that ability to give, and I did,' Dave Greene said about using a truck to deliver supplies after Hurricane Ian.
Tight elections feel normal here. Here is what makes this one so unusual
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM
If the contests for governor and U.S. Senate are truly as tight as a new Marquette poll suggests, then we are looking at a rare election scenario.
Even after results come out on election night, local officials spend days after...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Even as election officials work long hours conducting the election, it's the days after that are the real rush as they work to certify the results.
Oneida artist's sculpture depicting Native culture made to last 'forever' in Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Mark Fisher said his public sculpture depicting Indigenous culture, recently installed at Lake Emily Park near Stevens Point, should 'last forever.'
Grooming, by design, is difficult to detect. Here are four ways to prevent child sexual...
by Sheboygan Press on November 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Many people think perpetrators of sexual abuse are strangers to victims. In reality, that's the exception. Many are trusted.
Closing arguments: Johnson, Barnes, Evers, Michels make appeals to voters ahead of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2022 at 6:10 PM
Wisconsin's campaign trail was crammed over the weekend as Republicans and Democrats rallied volunteers for critical get-out-the-vote operations.
Tim Michels is calling for big changes in Wisconsin from taxes to elections to education,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Voters know few key details about significant issues Republican Tim Michels says he plans to address if he defeats Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Oconto police ask for information in disappearance of 21-year-old local man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM
The man was last seen getting into a vehicle on Halloween with another man. Family and friends are offering a reward for information.
