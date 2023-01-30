Republicans are banking on a welfare referendum to get voters to the polls for April's Supreme Court race. Will it work?
An advisory referendum on a work requirement for welfare benefits coincides with a nationally watched Supreme Court race in Wisconsin.
What to expect in Gov. Tony Evers' state budget when it comes to addressing 'forever...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Evers plans to include over $100 million in next budget to address the growing number of PFAS contaminations in Wisconsin
New book gives an insider's view of the 20-year power struggle between Oneida Nation and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM
A former Oneida tribal attorney has written a book about her experiences representing the tribe against court disputes with the village of Hobart.
Green Bay School Board considering buying $1.8 million alarm system from CENTEGIX. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The vote was postponed when concerns over a lawsuit and the system's $327,000 recurring cost each year after the first five years were raised.
One popular play, one adventurous musical make up Door Shakespeare's 2023 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM
The Door County theater company will produce Shakespeare's "As You Like It" and the recent "The Old Man and the Old Moon" on its outdoor garden stage.
Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM
After two deaths in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane were discovered, the Green Bay Police Department has started an investigation into the matter.
Slick, wintry conditions result in massive, 85-vehicle pileup. More snow expected.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Snowfall rates of one-quarter to one-half inch per hour were forecast for the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Ellison Bay man, 33, dies in singe-car crash Saturday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM
Nathan McKillen died in a single-car accident on Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
Tax cuts, education reform and marijuana. What to expect in the upcoming Wisconsin state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM
Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his biennial budget address on Feb. 15, after which lawmakers will hold hearings and pull the plan apart piece by piece.
