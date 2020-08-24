Republicans and Democrats put their contrasting Wisconsin strategies on full display
The campaign strategies could prove decisive for the side that bets correctly on the public’s view of politics in a pandemic.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Monroe County Fatal Motorcycle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2020 at 2:49 PM
On August 22, 2020 at 2:56 P.M., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle crash with injuries on Highway 27 near Marigold Avenue. Upon arrival, law […]
Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity to hold first of three listening sessions Aug....
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2020 at 2:48 PM
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold the first of three virtual listening sessions on Monday, Aug. 31, from 12 to 2 p.m. for rural residents to share ideas and experiences about what it will take to advance rural […]
State lacks ideal coronavirus testing capacity for reopening of college campuses,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM
But with plans for students to return to classrooms anyway, health secretary Andrea Palm said health officials will be prioritizing testing and test processing for outbreaks.
Kenosha police shoot man; video of incident appears to show officer firing several shots...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 2:02 PM
Jacob Blake was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he is in serious condition. The officers have been placed on leave.
Kamala Harris a point of pride for many Wisconsin voters of color, but she's not above...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2020 at 12:55 PM
Voters pointed with pride to the historic nature of Kamala Harris' selection as running mate but said her record still bears scrutiny.
Land is life: How the Oneida Nation is reclaiming its land, and its identity
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 12:08 PM
A brief history and report about the present state of the Oneida Nation.
41 ramps in Brown, Oconto counties closed during day for maintaince
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Detours set for County D, State 172.
Wisconsin Summer Championship Show About to Kick-Off
on August 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The Wisconsin Holstein Association's 2020 Wisconsin Summer Championship Show is about to begin.
Final Day to Apply for Farm Support Program Funding
on August 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Wisconsin farmers have one last chance to submit their names into the online database for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.
