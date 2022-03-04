Republicans and Democrats are united on closing Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, but not on who should take credit
Lawmakers from both parties are preparing to deliver on a promise to close Wisconsin’s youth prison.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Lawmakers from both parties are preparing to deliver on a promise to close Wisconsin's youth prison.
Wisconsin Supreme Court picks Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' maps in redistricting fight
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2022 at 3:11 AM
Though drawn by a Democratic governor, the maps tilt toward Republicans and preserve a GOP advantage in legislative races over the next decade.
A $15 million state grant will accelerate Green Bay's effort to move the C. Reiss coal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2022 at 12:03 AM
A $15 million neighborhood investment grant from the state provides a major boost to the Green Bay area's decades-old efforts to relocate the coal piles off prime, riverfront property in the central city.
Shad Thyrion identified as the Green Bay decapitation victim; his family seeks donations...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 11:42 PM
Taylor Schabusiness, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Shad Thyrion's death.
BREAKING: State Supreme Court sides with Governor Evers on redistricting maps
by Raymond Neupert on March 3, 2022 at 11:08 PM
The State Supreme Court has sided with Governor Tony Evers on new legislative districting maps. In a 4 to 3 decision on Thursday, State Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn sided with the court’s liberal justices in picking maps supplied by […]
Here's how Wisconsin and beyond can help support Ukrainian people in need
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Here's a running list of ways you can help Ukrainians in need
Fewer than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since midsummer
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2022 at 10:03 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 474 total COVID-19 patients and 83 patients in intensive care.
Here's what we know about the Suring School District furor over strip-searching of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM
Here's a look at the developments that have unfolded since the January searches.
World's largest technical cheese competition takes place in Wisconsin Thursday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2022 at 9:31 PM
View photos from the final day of the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
