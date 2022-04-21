Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson touts work on 'right-to-try' legislation, passage of key provision in 2017 Trump tax bill
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defends his legislative record as he faces a tough re-election for a third term.
Medical marijuana legislation gets public hearing at Capitol
by Bob Hague on April 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM
At the Capitol on Wednesday, a first-ever public hearing on a medical marijuana bill for Wisconsin. The measure from Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) would allow patients to access cannabis for a limited number of conditions in a limited number of […]
Pelicans return to Fox River in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM
Pelicans have returned to the Fox River in De Pere after leaving for the winter
Organic zucchini recalled, sold at almost 90 Wisconsin Walmarts, including stores in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM
The recalled zucchini was sold in a two-pack tray with the UPC code 6-81131-22105-4 and the case lot number 38706503.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Steven Olikara unveils 'agenda to make government work'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Steven Olikara is banking on his ideas to get traction in a crowded primary field.
'No Mow May' movement to help bees expands as Green Bay, De Pere offer option of leaving...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM
A Lawrence University professor began the movement in Appleton in 2020 and it's now expanded to cities in Iowa, Maine and New York.
Rebecca Kleefisch nods at moving Wisconsin to a flat income tax as she pursues run for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch calls Wisconsin's century-old progressive tax system a foolish mistake.
Michael Gableman deleting records he deems 'irrelevant or useless' to his taxpayer-funded...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM
The group American Oversight is asking a Dane County judge to order Gableman to stop deleting records.
Former Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith lists Green Bay house for $699,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Former Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
