Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raises $545,000 in first quarter of the year
The Republican from Oshkosh has not yet announced if he’ll run for a third term next year but continues to raise cash.
Night 9 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': A 'super nerd' contestant moment, host says...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2021 at 1:47 AM
As "Jeopardy!" guest host, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he feels like he has an appeal to "nerdy people."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2021 at 12:31 AM
More than 1.5 million people in Wisconsin have received COVID-19 vaccinations with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 10:37 PM
More than 400,000 doses were administered in the state last week, the highest weekly total yet, but some vaccine providers have reported dip in demand.
Wisconsin couple sues over college grant program that is open to some minorities but not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 10:16 PM
A Madison couple argues the grant violates the Wisconsin Constitution and should be based on financial need, not race.
Green Bay elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2021 at 10:12 PM
Villareal is a bilingual second grade teacher at Baird Elementary School, according to the Green Bay Area Public School District's online staff directory.
Wisconsin Republicans won't allow medical or recreational marijuana, top Republican says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 9:38 PM
Some Republicans back medical marijuana, but Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said they don't have the minimum number of votes needed to pass.
Annette Ziegler selected to serve as new chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 9:01 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose Annette Ziegler as its new chief justice Wednesday.
'We did not have a business plan. We had a vision': Wausau's Taste of Manila made debut...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 15, 2021 at 8:58 PM
'If we had thought about it, we probably wouldn't have done it .But it's one of those things. You just jump right in,' said Ed Giallombardo, co-owner.
As politics is nationalized, April's non-partisan elections are looking more and more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 8:07 PM
The voting patterns in April's race for state school superintendent were another sign of how nonpartisan elections in Wisconsin increasingly resemble partisan November elections
