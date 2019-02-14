Republican Tax Cut Bill Approved, Headed For Governor’s Desk
The Wisconsin Senate has passed the Republican version of a middle-class tax cut and sent the measure on to Governor Tony Evers’ desk. Evers strongly hinted he will veto the proposal. It passed the Senate on a 19-14 party-line vote Wednesday and gained approval in the Assembly earlier this session. The tax cut is the first bill passed by the Wisconsin Legislature since the session convened last month. If Evers vetoes the measure, Republicans don’t have enough votes to override.
Source: WRJC.com
