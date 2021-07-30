Republican state Senator wants to block UW System COVID-19 protocols

A Republican state legislator is seeking to block the University of Wisconsin System’s COVID-19 plans for the fall. State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) wants the UW System to get legislative approval for any virus-related regulations. Nass co-chairs the legislature’s administrative rules committee. Nass explained his decision in media release on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, some chancellors […]

Source: WRN.com







