Republican state senator to run for open congressional seat representing northeastern Wisconsin
A Republican state senator says he will run for an open congressional seat representing northeastern Wisconsin. Andre Jacque of De Pere announced Monday that he will run for the 8th Congressional District seat being vacated by Mike Gallagher. Gallagher abruptly…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local WIAA Regional Boys Basketball Championship Scores from Saturday 3/2
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 5:16 PM
Sparta Firefighter Arrested in Relation to Child Enticement
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 4:26 PM
Freymuth, Beverly Jean Age 88 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 4:10 PM
Janssen, Carole Marcia Age 88 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2024 at 4:02 PM
Evers vetoes Republican authored tax cut & tax credits
by bhague@wrn.com on March 1, 2024 at 9:01 PM
As expected, Governor Tony Evers has vetoed three Republican authored tax bills. Evers has twice previously vetoed tax cuts from Republicans. In a statement Friday, the Democratic governor said the three measures totaling $800 million would have […]
Debbie Richards performs at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 5:25 PM
Parchim, Mark A. Age 67 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Great Lakes tribal leaders ask Biden to support Bad River in dispute with Enbridge
by Bob Hague on February 29, 2024 at 7:32 PM
Great Lakes tribes want the Biden Administration to oppose a pipeline. In a letter, leaders of 30 tribes including 9 of 11 federally recognized tribes in Wisconsin, ask the administration to support the Bad River Chippewa in its dispute with […]
Ice is off Madison area lakes
by WRN Contributor on February 29, 2024 at 7:27 PM
A short season for ice cover on Madison’s lakes. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office has declared lakes Mendota and Monona open, as of Wednesday this week. Lake Mendota froze over on January 15th, meaning it was only frozen over for […]
