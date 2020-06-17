Republican Senators want firing or resignation of DWD division head
-
Packers guard Lane Taylor lists house in Hobart for $599,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2020 at 6:13 PM
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor moved to a new house in the community and his selling the house he owned in Hobart.
-
-
Juneteenth flag to fly over Wisconsin Capitol for first time in history
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2020 at 6:04 PM
The flag commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. will fly over the Capitol's East Wing, replacing for a day the rainbow Pride Flag.
-
-
Republican Senators want firing or resignation of DWD division head
by Bob Hague on June 17, 2020 at 5:55 PM
There are still more than 150,000 pending state unemployment claims in Wisconsin. Republican state Senator Steve Nass referenced those claims Tuesday, in calling for the resignation or firing of DWD unemployment Insurance division administrator Mark […]
-
'All of a sudden I couldn't work': For a 24-year-old former foster youth affected by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2020 at 5:28 PM
A young COVID-19 survivor is urging her peers to take precautions. About 2,400 Americans age 44 and younger have died of coronavirus.
-
Hunting group files lawsuit against DNR over cancellation of hunter safety courses during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2020 at 4:42 PM
Hunter Nation prepared the lawsuit after finding that hunter safety courses were being cancelled after the end of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer-At-Home order.
-
Illinois Man Sentenced for Bringing Cocaine to Wisconsin to Sell It
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM
Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Enricki Gomez, 30, Rockford, Illinois, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 21 months in federal prison for possessing 500 grams […]
-
Schrader, Cheryl L age 71 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2020 at 4:34 PM
Cheryl L. Schrader, age 71, of Adams, formerly of Ripon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon. Visitation will […]
