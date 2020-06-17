Republican Senators want firing or resignation of DWD division head

There are still more than 150,000 pending state unemployment claims in Wisconsin. Republican state Senator Steve Nass referenced those claims Tuesday, in calling for the resignation or firing of DWD unemployment Insurance division administrator Mark Reilhl. “For weeks, it has been evident that the poor leadership provided by Mark Reihl in his duty to manage […]

