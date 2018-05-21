Republican Senate candidates support strict abortion bans
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin support banning abortion with no exceptions and they back new restrictions on stem cell research.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
