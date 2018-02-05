Republican Senate candidate clients included Pritzker Group
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson’s consulting clients includes companies owned, or invested in, by Pritzker Group, a financial firm started by J.B. Pritzker, a Democratic mega-donor and candidate for governor in Illinois.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- The Latest: Victims shifting focus after Nassar sentenced4 hours ago
- Streetwise: Rapids Mall, Portage County businesses, Younkers in local roundup4 hours ago
- Waukesha man dies in ski hill crash4 hours ago
- Kewaunee County puts broadband connection for all on wish list with Public Service Commiss...4 hours ago
- For Bon-Ton, founded in 19th century, an uncertain future4 hours ago
- Police logs: Someone steals vacuum4 hours ago
- Cold weather continues this week4 hours ago
- After student suicides, schools' new crisis is helping kids deal with grief5 hours ago
- Funding worries prompt Meals on Wheels freeze in Dubuque5 hours ago
- ‘Wash your stinking hands’: ER nurse’s rant on the flu goes viral5 hours ago
- Northern Door Snowmobile Trails Open6 hours ago
- Southern Door Youth Wrestling Weekend Results7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.