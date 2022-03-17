Republican schism over the 2020 election spills over as Speaker Vos spends a day traveling state to manage party divisions
Vos fought to manage the divisions within his party Wednesday in a day of closed-door meetings that stretched from the hallways of the state Capitol to a hotel parking lot 100 miles north.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will meet with a group pushing to decertify the 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will talk to the group at the state Capitol before he and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu meet with leaders of each county Republican Party.
Vos heckled following meeting with election decertification proponents at Capitol
by Bob Hague on March 16, 2022 at 10:08 PM
At the Capitol on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was heckled, as he emerged from a meeting with Republicans who want results of Wisconsin’s 2020 elections decertified, something Vos has repeatedly explained is not possible. Attorney […]
Wisconsin Congressional delegation reacts to Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s address to...
by Raymond Neupert on March 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation is responding after a heartfelt plea from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. Democrat Congressman Mark Pocan says that despite a request, he’s unlikely to back a no-fly zone over […]
'It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin': Ron Johnson won't try to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said he will not persuade Oshkosh Corp to place over 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.
Capital Credit Union on Main Street was robbed shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Capital Credit Union on Main Street in Green Bay was robbed Wednesday morning.
As COVID-19 case counts decline, UW schools expect to lift mask requirements as early as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2022 at 8:29 PM
The 26 University of Wisconsin System campuses will ultimately have autonomy in determining when and how to lift their masking rules.
Here's what we know about the Suring School District furor over strip-searching of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2022 at 7:43 PM
Here's a look at the developments that have unfolded since the January searches.
Gov. Tony Evers wants to use the newfound state surplus to increase school funding and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2022 at 7:14 PM
The Democratic governor's plan would also increase school spending, expand child care tax credits and help family caregivers.
