Republican proposals seek to expand youth mental health care in Wisconsin
The bills come as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed spending $270 million in the upcoming two-year state budget for school-based mental health services.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Rape victim says Supreme Court ads about her case are traumatizing and inaccurate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM
The victim at the center of a rape case featured in state Supreme Court court attack ads says she is being retraumatized and revictimized by the media blitz.
Genrich raised three times as much money as Weininger in most recent filing period in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM
Incumbent mayor Eric Genrich raised $216,713 since late February, but Chad Weininger still has about $7,000 more in the bank
Aspiro raises $484,000 to replace buses destroyed by fire; cause of fire still unknown
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM
The money will be enough to replace the buses Aspiro lost in a fire Feb. 28.
Q&A: A Wisconsin family therapist on how to discuss school shootings with children, each...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM
As the country mourns the lives lost in Nashville, how can we make more space for our grief, our children's grief? A family therapist offers insights.
She saved 9-year-old Scott Hanson from drowning in the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA pool in...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on March 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Joan Cloutier lives in San Jose with her husband, Dan. She remembers well the day she saved Scott Hanson from drowning.
Five ways you can boost your child's mindfulness at home using a curriculum used in many...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM
As the Kindness Curriculum is used in many Fox Valley 4K classrooms, parents can try many of the same activities at home with their kids.
Fox Valley's young children are learning mindfulness through the Kindness Curriculum. But...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Appleton 4K, Kimberly 4K and more have educators trained in the Kindness Curriculum. Here's how it brings mindfulness into the classroom:
Green Bay Press-Gazette journalists receive 13 Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The contest received 2,230 entries from 106 newspapers, which are separated in most categories by readership size and daily versus weekly publications.
This anti-CRT PAC endorsed Brown County school board candidates. Here's who's backing who
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM
One national PAC has endorsed about 50 school board candidates in Wisconsin and sent out mailers without their knowledge or permission.
