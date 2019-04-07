Republican Party of Wisconsin – State GOP's claim about statewide recount hits target

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly True | State GOP’s claim about statewide recount hits target



The race between appeals court judges Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer for a Supreme Court seat started out rather low-key, as some conservative groups that usually spend in high court races did not do so for Hagedorn. But the race heated up in the week leading up to the April 2, 2019 election, with an arm of the Republican State Leadership Committee running ads to help Hagedorn. The result: One of the closest Supreme Court races in Wisconsin history. After the polls closed, Hagedorn held a narrow lead and declared victory. Based on unofficial results, Hagedon led by about …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.