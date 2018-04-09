Republican Nicholson raised more than $1 million in quarter
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson says his campaign raised more than $1 million in the first three months of the year.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
