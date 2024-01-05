Republican medical marijuana bill nearly ready

Medical marijuana is closer to becoming a reality in Wisconsin. In a recent interview with WRN, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he has enough Republican votes to pass a bill in that chamber – even if Democrats oppose it. “Because unfortunately my Democratic colleagues have said if we don’t go full recreational marijuana they’re uninterested,” […] Source: WRN.com







