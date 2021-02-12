Republican legislators order audit of Wisconsin election procedures

At the Capitol Thursday, the Joint Legislative Audit Committee voted to proceed with an audit of the state’s election practices. Representative Samantha Kerkman (R – Salem), the panel’s co-chair, said constituents want reassurance that elections are conducted fairly. “From my district down in western Kenosha County, to Rhinelander to Superior to Green Bay to Dane […]

