Republican legislators expected to 'gavel in, gavel out' of special session Evers called to end 1849 abortion law
Evers first called today’s session n response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating justices are poised to strike down Roe v. Wade
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Dunaway, Yvonne W. Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2022 at 3:07 PM
Mauston Junior Legion Falls to Port Edwards & Nekoosa in Woodside Summer League
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM
Big Lead Not Enough for Royall Summer Baseball Team in Loss to Ithaca
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM
There are many renovation projects taking place at Lambeau Field this offseason
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM
Underground parking and expanded practice facilities at Lambeau Field are scheduled for completion in 2023.
GOP governor candidate Tim Michels won't say whether he would certify the next...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM
Tim Michels, a wealthy construction executive endorsed by Trump, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the question is too hypothetical to answer.
Should Wisconsin schools be able to ban T-shirts depicting guns? A federal appeals court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM
A federal judge in Green Bay must reconsider his ruling that upheld a Waukesha County school's ban on T-shirts that depict guns, an appeals court says
COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under 5 have begun arriving in Wisconsin. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee set to begin vaccinating youngest children Monday. Bellin in Green Bay waiting on shipments.
Inflation drives up the cost of UW campus building projects, leaving leaders with tough...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The cost for some building projects are now $10 million to $20 million more than what was approved by the state.
