Republican legislative leaders find fault with Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ extension

Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders are crying foul over Governor Tony Ever’s decision to extend the statewide Safer At Home order, and promising action. Evers on Thursday ordered acting Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to extend the order, originally set to expire on April 17, to Tuesday May 19. It’s part of ongoing efforts […]

