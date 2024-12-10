Republican-led states are rolling out plans that could aid Trump's mass deportation effort
Governors and lawmakers in Republican-led states are rolling out plans that could aid President-elect Donald Trump’s effort to deport millions of people living in the U.S. illegally. A growing number of states are proposing legislation to give local law officers…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Titletown Report for 12/10/2024
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2024 at 12:07 PM
The Packers have struggled recently to get WR Jayden Reed involved in the offense – The Lions stacked the line of scrimmage to stop the run, but the Packers kept at it, feeling it necessary to run the ball.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2024 at 12:04 PM
The Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive with Monday night win over Dallas. — The Badgers return to Big Ten action, facing Illinois — The Bucks continue their search for an NBA Cup, hosting Orlando tonight.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Teen to be arraigned in Lily Peters murder (Chippewa Falls) A teen suspected of killing Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls is scheduled to enter a plea on Tuesday. The 16-year-old, known so far by the initials C P B, is scheduled for arraignment at 11:30 […]
-
Local prep scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 7:02 PM
-
Hillsboro Boys Basketball Wins Girls Lose to De Soto
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 7:01 PM
-
Get Ready to Jingle & Mingle with Mile Bluff!
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 6:33 PM
-
Jameson, Dennis G. Age 81 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 4:28 PM
-
Schnolis, Frank Stanley Age 80 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 4:23 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 9, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Assisted living facility ordered to pay $4 million after 2022 death of resident (KENOSHA) A Kenosha assisted living facility is ordered to pay $4 million after a resident froze to death. A Kenosha County jury reached the punitive damage verdict last […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.