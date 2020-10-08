Republican leaders want rulemaking hearing on latest public health order

Republican legislative leaders say they’ll bring in the Department of Health Services to a rulemaking hearing, over the the agency’s latest public health order. On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Senator Steve Nass said that the new order restricting how many people can be inside of businesses was unenforceable without legislative approval. Vos’ […]

