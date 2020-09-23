Republican leaders stop short of calling legislature in to rescind Evers’ mask order extension

Republican legislative leaders are critical of Governor Tony Evers extension of a statewide mask mandate. But in statements released Tuesday, neither Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald or Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signaled any intention of calling legislators back to Madison to rescind Evers’ order. Both men referred to Evers’ action as illegal, but said legal, […]

