Republican leaders reject action on Evers’ latest special session

Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday morning called a special session of the Wisconsin Legislature to address health care and economic recovery. Within hours, Republican leaders announced they won’t hold votes on Evers’ proposal, the same outcome as all previous special sessions called by the Democratic governor. “We’re not only going to expand access to healthcare […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.