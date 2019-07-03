Republican leaders react as Evers signs budget

State Senate Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is generally pleased that Democratic Governor Tony Evers made relatively few line item vetoes on the state budget he signed on Wednesday. “I want to thank Governor Evers for signing the budget into law today, including fully embracing the middle-class tax cut. This budget targets state investments more […]

