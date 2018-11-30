Republican Lawmakers To Vote On Protecting Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions

When Wisconsin lawmakers return to the Capitol next week for a special session, Republicans say they will work to pass a bill protecting health care coverage for pre-existing conditions. Leaders don’t have a final version yet. Senator Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald indicates a meeting will likely be held Monday and a vote is possible in both the Senate and Assembly Tuesday. Republicans are also working on ways to limit the powers of incoming Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat.

Source: WRJC.com





