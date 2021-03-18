Republican lawmakers reject Gov. Tony Evers' $2.4 billion plan for building projects
Gov. Tony Evers planned to devote nearly half of the budget spending on UW System campuses.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Liberal group targets Ron Johnson for taking donations from business owner who refused to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 2:14 AM
GOP donor Peter Zieve, a Washington state aerospace CEO who refused to hire Muslims, was fined $485,000 in a discrimination investigation.
-
Human remains found on Menominee Indian Reservation; police, FBI investigating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 1:13 AM
Menominee Tribal Police did not say when or where the remains were found, but asked the public to refrain from trying to access the area.
-
Live updates: Two people were killed at Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc; suspect...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 12:12 AM
Police have not confirmed whether the deadly incident at a Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc was a shooting.
-
Green Bay's November election has been controversial. Here's what city records, official...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2021 at 11:57 PM
Records show city employees actively involved in election planning, as leaders sought money and expertise from outside organizations.
-
Assembly passes bill allowing bars and restaurants to sell drinks to go
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 11:14 PM
Assembly Bill 32 would allow the establishments to sell wine, old fashioneds, gin and tonics and other drinks in sealed containers for curbside or in-store pickup.
-
-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend in the right direction
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM
On Wednesday, 318 new cases were reported, more than 20 percent lower than the weekly average of 411.
-
Businessman sues to stop use of ballot drop boxes and prevent clerks from fixing absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 10:24 PM
A prominent Republican donor is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stop municipal clerks from using ballot drop boxes and fixing absentee ballot envelopes that lack witness addresses.
-
The National Guard welcomes and promotes women. That is, until they report a sexual...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM
The Guard has buried allegations, withheld crucial documents from victims and retaliated against women who have come forward, an investigation shows.
