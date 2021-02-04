Republican lawmakers eliminate Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate
Republican lawmakers ended Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order that mandates face masks in indoor public places.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Gov. Tony Evers issues new statewide mask mandate an hour after Republican lawmakers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Republican lawmakers ended Gov. Tony Evers' emergency order that mandates face masks in indoor public places. An hour later, Evers issued a new order.
Four Republican lawmakers: Repealing Wisconsin mask mandate is irresponsible,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 4, 2021 at 9:25 PM
In a letter, Reps. Kitchens, Mursau, Steffen and Tusler explain why they voted against a measure that sought to end the public health order.
Governor Evers issues new mask order in response to Republican efforts to end existing...
by Raymond Neupert on February 4, 2021 at 9:11 PM
Governor Tony Evers has issued a new health emergency and mask order in response to Republican efforts to end the current order. On Thursday, the Governor issued a new mask order and health emergency just an hour after the State Assembly issued a […]
Here are the cities and counties in Wisconsin that have issued policies requiring people...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM
Some counties and cities across the state have taken it upon themselves to issue their own mask mandates.
State Assembly passes resolution to end Governor Evers mask mandate
by Raymond Neupert on February 4, 2021 at 8:36 PM
Assembly Republicans have voted in favor of ending Governor Tony Evers mask order and health emergency. That resolution will go into effect on Friday. The removal of the health emergency will mean Wisconsin is no longer eligible for 50 million […]
Packers Hall of Fame Inc. postpones 50th Induction Banquet
by Bill Scott on February 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM
The 50th Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame Inc. Induction Banquet, which was first rescheduled from 2020 until April of this year, will be postponed until August 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The August date, which will be finalized once […]
Coast Guard rescues 62 people stranded on 3 separate ice floes in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 4, 2021 at 8:19 PM
Ice rescue teams, two helicopters, Department of Natural Resources and local government agencies came to the scene to assist rescue efforts.
Fires displaced more than 500 people in Wisconsin in January. Now the American Red Cross...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 4, 2021 at 7:31 PM
In Milwaukee alone, the Red Cross is providing shelter to 122 people in 90 hotel rooms and 375 meals a day as of Thursday.
An accumulation of snow from October to January
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 4, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Take a look at snowfall from October 2020 through January 2021.
