Republican lawmakers are planning to ask the Supreme Court to block Evers' stay-at-home order extension
GOP legislative leaders said Friday they would sue Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over his authority to shut down the economy.
CDC to investigate coronavirus spike in Brown County, Wisconsin's largest rate of increase
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2020 at 11:50 PM
State and federal authorities plan to visit the county this weekend to find out why cases quadrupled to 180 in a matter of days.
Lawsuit: Zoom security failings exposed confidential medical information
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Friday, April 17
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff threatened to jail teen's family if she did not delete Instagram posts about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 10:55 PM
The sheriff maintained the girl did not have the right to make her Instagram posts, saying they were like "screaming fire in a crowded movie theater," the lawsuit says.
Vos compares Evers’ pandemic response orders to edicts from a king
by Bob Hague on April 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is not happy, with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ extension of the statewide stay-at-home order. Open golf courses or not, Vos said the order extending “Safer at Home” another month is par for the course […]
Kudos to Miss Carly as Wisconsin prison escapees are back in custody
by Bob Hague on April 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM
Kudos to Miss Carly. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said the operator of Miss Carly’s, a non-profit serving the homeless in the community, called police when two escaped Wisconsin prison inmates showed up Friday morning, looking for […]
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 17, 2020
by Bob Hague on April 17, 2020 at 9:00 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON APRIL 17, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
These are just a few of the Wisconsin people who've lost their jobs or put their dreams...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 8:50 PM
Here are the stories of some employees and small business operators who are out of work during the coronavirus crisis.
