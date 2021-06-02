Republican lawmakers are declining to spend $15 million to upgrade computer system for unemployment insurance
The Legislature’s budget committee is declining to let Gov. Tony Evers’ administration spend $15 million to upgrade the computer system that administers unemployment benefits.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Republican lawmakers decline to put an additional $15 million toward unemployment system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can find federal funds for that work, said Republican Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam.
-
She was homeless and now helps others get back on their feet. Lack of affordable housing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2021 at 9:24 PM
Rising rent and home prices, stagnant wages and a lack of new construction is exacerbating an already critical shortfall of affordable housing across northeastern Wisconsin.
-
Wisconsin lawmakers advance bill barring COVID-19 vaccine requirements for business...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM
An Assembly committee heard hours of testimony on the five proposals, one of which Gov. Tony Evers suggested Tuesday he would not sign into law.
-
Chris McIntosh named Wisconsin Athletic Director
by Bill Scott on June 2, 2021 at 8:43 PM
The University of Wisconsin on Wednesday named Chris McIntosh the school’s new athletic director, replacing the retiring Barry Alvarez. McIntosh played for the Badgers from 1996-99 and served as captain of two of the most celebrated teams in […]
-
Green Bay man found guilty of killing motorcyclist in May 2018 crash in town of Eaton
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2021 at 8:06 PM
Terence C. Cisler, 54, pleaded no contest to a count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Friday.
-
Four people face federal charges in death of woman who was found on Menominee Reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2021 at 7:24 PM
The body of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay was discovered in a burned-out vehicle on the reservation on Aug. 19.
-
A severe storm ripped through Wisconsin in 2001. We want to share your photos and stories.
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin is looking for readers who would like to share their photos or experiences of the June 11, 2001, severe storm.
-
Barron County Deputies Credit Their “Bovine Unit” For Ending Long Pursuit
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM
-
Carissa Huebner Joins Hatch Public Library Staff
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.