Republican lawmakers are backing dozens of bills targeting diversity efforts on campus and elsewhere
Diversity initiatives would be defunded or banned from universities and other public institutions under a slate of bills pending in Republican-led legislatures, with some lawmakers counting on the issue resonating with voters in this election year. Republican lawmakers have proposed…
Wisconsin’s Presidential Primary ballot finalized
by Bob Hague on February 9, 2024 at 9:15 PM
Wisconsin’s Presidential Primary ballot is finalized. Last week, the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent to county clerks the finalized, certified list of candidates qualified to have their names appear on the April primary ballot. […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/8
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:55 PM
Royall Blows By New Lisbon Gruen Closes in On School Scoring Record
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:54 PM
Shari Sarazin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:53 PM
GBB FULL GAME: Royall at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 9, 2024 at 4:44 PM
Pulaski man sentenced for assaulting police in J6 insurrection
by Bob Hague on February 8, 2024 at 7:54 PM
A Wisconsin man is sentenced for his role in the January 6th Capitol insurrection. A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. this week sentenced 25-year-old Riley Kasper of Pulaski to 36 months in federal prison for his role in the 2021 riot. […]
K9 Timo Retires from Juneau County Sheriff’s Department
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2024 at 7:11 PM
Mile Bluff Health Fair February 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2024 at 7:10 PM
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2024 at 5:58 PM
