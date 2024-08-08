Republican lawmaker urges ‘yes’ vote on Constitutional Amendments

Wisconsin voters will have two referendum questions on the statewide ballot Tuesday, August 13. Both measures would allow for legislative oversight of how Wisconsin governors may allocate federal funding. Both are opposed by Democrats including Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. WRN’s Bob Hague spoke with state Representative Tony Kurz (R-Wonewoc), one of the amendment authors.

