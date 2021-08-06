Republican lawmaker seeks to seize ballots and voting machines in Milwaukee and Brown counties
It’s the first time the Legislature has issued subpoenas in decades.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Oconto Falls police officer shot by suspect she was trying to arrest, Oconto County DA...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM
The officer was taken to a Green Bay-area hospital and a person was taken into custody, a news release says.
-
Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga urges health care workers opposed to vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM
The statement alarmed some health care officials navigating a surge of new infections while vaccinations stall.
-
The pandemic marked the largest recorded rise in homeschooling, as enrollment dropped at...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:39 PM
Virtual charter schools also saw explosive growth.
-
Answers to your questions on the delta variant, latest COVID rise in Wisconsin,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:31 PM
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is taking questions from readers and getting them answered by top doctors in Wisconsin.
-
Evers signs bill requiring officers to report excessive force, vetoes bill that cuts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM
The governor vetoed a bill that would cut state aid for municipalities that reduce funding for police departments for any reason.
-
Republican lawmaker seeks to seize ballots and voting machines in Milwaukee and Brown...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:20 PM
It's the first time the Legislature has issued subpoenas in decades.
-
Alan Borsuk: Let's talk about teaching basic social studies. Oh wait, it might be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM
If the fights over "critical race theory" seem kinda far out, don't be surprised. We live in kinda-far-out-there times.
-
The primary election for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin is a year away. Meet the candidates who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM
While Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't decided if he'll run next year, Democrats are lining up to win the primary and claim the seat.
-
Here's why Wisconsin residents might hear sonic booms over the next two weeks
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on August 6, 2021 at 5:13 PM
About 60 aircraft and almost 1,000 military personnel will gather at Volk Field Aug. 9 to 20 for training.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.