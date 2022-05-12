Republican governor candidate Tim Michels calls for mass firings at state elections commission, repeal of election guidance to clerks
Michels called for all senior staff and appointed commissioners at the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be fired and election guidance repealed.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Craig Gilbert: Ron Johnson needs to maximize his base, and draw in some anti-Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2022 at 8:49 PM
It might be hard for the U.S. senator from Wisconsin to improve his standing because public opinion is firmer on him than in the past.
Oliver and Charlotte top the list of Wisconsin's most popular baby names in 2021
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2022 at 7:49 PM
The Social Security Administration has released Wisconsin's top five most popular baby names from last year.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tammy Baldwin says voters should send Ron Johnson...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
'A classroom without walls': Green Bay Online School to include sixth grade in the fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM
The board will vote on a new name for the school to expand enrollment for the next school year.
Possible record-breaking heat today in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay before thunderstorms...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM
Today's high temperatures in the mid-80s and low 90s could break records for heat today, but an incoming weak cold front could cause scattered thunderstorms Friday.
Tomah Health Announces New CEO
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM
Construction Zone Accident in Vernon County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM
A developer plans to build a $60 million housing project in Shipyard area. It would be...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 4:10 PM
Green Bay's Redevelopment Authority has a price tag for phase one public improvements in the Shipyard area.
