Republican convention in Milwaukee to be held July 15-18, 2024
With the dates now confirmed, local organizers can begin nailing down final agreements for blocks of hotel rooms for the event.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
What's the likelihood of a white Christmas in Appleton and Green Bay? Historically, about...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM
This month's snow accumulation will end an unusual streak of green Christmases from 2018 to 2021.
Hockey Full Game Tomah/Sparta at RWD/Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM
Local Prep scores from Tuesday night 12/20
by WRJC WebMaster on December 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM
Baldwin/Defense Power RWD/Mauston Past Tomah in Prep Hockey
by WRJC WebMaster on December 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Two deaths, including man who caught fire, underscore problems at Wisconsin veterans home
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM
One veteran caught fire while smoking his pipe. Says his daughter: 'We saw him on Monday, Wednesday he burned up, and Friday he was dead.'
Funding for Wisconsin community projects on the line as Congress works to pass federal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM
Democratic members of the Wisconsin delegation have tucked more than $306 million for community projects across Wisconsin into the $1.7 trillion bill.
Gov. Tony Evers casts doubts on Republican priorities for expanded private school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Republican leaders Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu have signaled room for compromise on public school funding if choice programs are expanded.
Richland Center points finger at UW-Platteville for mismanaging UW's smallest campus
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Some in the Richland community believe UW-Platteville, which absorbed oversight of UW-Richland in 2018, mismanaged the campus to the point of no return.
