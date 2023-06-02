Republican budget writers reject Evers’ broadband funding plan

At the Capitol, Republicans who control the legislature’s budget committee have rejected Governor Tony Evers’ plan to spend $750 million for broadband expansion. “I think it’s wise for the state to not throw more state money at the at the issue when we’ve got an phenomenal amount of federal money coming in,” Joint Finance Committee […] Source: WRN.com







