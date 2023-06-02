Republican budget writers reject Evers’ broadband funding plan
At the Capitol, Republicans who control the legislature’s budget committee have rejected Governor Tony Evers’ plan to spend $750 million for broadband expansion. “I think it’s wise for the state to not throw more state money at the at the issue when we’ve got an phenomenal amount of federal money coming in,” Joint Finance Committee […] Source: WRN.com
-
Rep. Mark Pocan, Gov. Tony Evers scramble to retain leftover federal COVID aid before...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 8:45 PM
President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign a debt limit deal that rescinds unobligated COVID federal aid.
-
Republicans set Aug. 23 for the presidential debate in Milwaukee with the potential for a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM
If enough candidates qualify to make it necessary, there will be a second debate on Aug. 24 as Republicans set qualifying criteria for candidates.
-
Republican budget writers reject Evers’ broadband funding plan
by Bob Hague on June 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM
At the Capitol, Republicans who control the legislature’s budget committee have rejected Governor Tony Evers’ plan to spend $750 million for broadband expansion. “I think it’s wise for the state to not throw more state […]
-
Drowning Occurs on Kickapoo River Near Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on June 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM
-
Southern Door School superintendent resigns after being on leave since March
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM
No reason was given for the resignation that was accepted at a special meeting to consider Peterson's performance and employment in closed session.
-
UW-Madison campus Starbucks votes for union
by Raymond Neupert on June 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM
A downtown Madison Starbucks has voted to unionize. The Starbucks on State Street near the UW-Madison campus is now the second Madison area Starbucks to approve a union. The vote came in at 20 to 2 in favor. Store employees were worried last week […]
-
JFC rejects funding for UW Madison engineering building
by Bob Hague on June 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM
Budget writers at the state Capitol said no to a major investment for UW-Madison on Thursday. Joint Finance Committee Republicans on Thursday rejected Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to spend $355 million on an engineering building on the […]
-
Evers raises Pride flag at Capitol – ‘you are welcome here’
by Bob Hague on June 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM
Marking the start of Pride Month, the Progress Pride flag flies over the Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin Veterans Secretary James Bond, a Marine Corps veteran and a gay man, was among the speakers at Thursday’s flag raising. “We raise this […]
-
Wisconsin is surrounded by states with legal cannabis. In response, Reddit has memes.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM
Redditors poked fun at Wisconsin's placement without legal cannabis, surrounded by states that do.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.