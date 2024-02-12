Republican bills would provide emergency services grants to Chippewa Valley

Republican lawmakers in the Chippewa Valley want to reallocate untapped state funds towards emergency services grants. It’s $15 million that was allocated in the last state budget for HSHS to provide expanded mental health capacity. That never happened. “The 15 million sat in the trust fund, and now we’re looking to reappropriating it,” said state […] Source: WRN.com







