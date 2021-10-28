Republican bills to curtail abortions headed to likely vetoes from Evers

Republican authored bills aimed at abortion in Wisconsin have passed both chambers of the legislature. And, as Assembly Minority Leader Gordon notes, they’re headed for vetoes by Governor Tony Evers. “Republicans know these extreme bills won’t become law. And they know the majority of Wisconsinites support access to safe and legal abortion,” Hintz said on Wednesday. […]

