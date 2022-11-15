Republican Assembly elections chair disputes report she was kicked out of closed GOP meeting (copy)
Janel Brandtjen, who has clashed with the state’s top legislative Republicans, said she left a closed GOP meeting because of family commitments.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Luxemburg-Casco among top 20% of school districts in Wisconsin, DPI report cards show
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 11:55 PM
The Luxemburg-Casco School District is ranked among the top 20% in the state, while the Kewaunee and Algoma districts meet expectations
'He's the past': Wisconsin Republicans distance themselves from another Donald Trump...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 11:31 PM
Trump is expected to announce a campaign for president in 2024 on Tuesday while prominent Wisconsin Republicans are tying their losses to Trump.
Most Brown County schools scored worse on state report cards, but all met expectations.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 11:17 PM
Every Brown County area district met or exceeded expectations, but not every school did. The majority of district scores decreased, but only slightly.
Northern Sky features 'The Jeff & Katie Show' for its 'Home for the Holidays'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Artistic director Jeff Herbst and singer/songwriter Katie Dahl will reprise their popular show for Northern Sky's annual post-Christmas production
'Heads exploded in both parties': Marquette pollster Charles Franklin's takeaways from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 9:30 PM
Marquette's Charles Franklin discussed the results of the 2022 Wisconsin midterms during an appearance at the Milwaukee Press Club.
Paul Farrow won't run for re-election as chairman of Republican Party of Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Farrow's successor could be chosen as early as next month and faces opportunities and challenges with 2024 Republican Convention in Milwaukee.
Hoodies, sweatshirts needed in Kewaunee County for Weather Warm-ups charity drive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 8:29 PM
This year's drive, the seventh annual organized by the Cullen family of Kewaunee. includes a challenge to see which community donates the most items.
A new Green Bay mural just dropped: Boys & Girls Club kids unveil 70-foot wall of equality
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM
More than 100 kids, families and community members painted the mural for the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay. Even a Packers player came to help.
After writing a song about veterans' grief, one military leader from Green Bay has a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM
The road in and out of battle in Iraq has come to mean more to one Green Bay veteran. Through song, he hopes to lift mental health stigmas.
