Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: Walker: Skipping Wisconsin a 'missed opportunity' for Trump
The first Republican presidential primary debate is tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Follow here Wednesday for live updates.
-
Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: Burgum will participate in tonight's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 10:13 PM
-
Elections chief Meagan Wolfe won't testify before the Senate next week, citing AG Kaul...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul said Republicans would be acting illegally in taking a vote on whether Wolfe should stay in her job.
-
Trial dates set for suspended Green Bay police officer accused of hitting man with patrol...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 23, 2023 at 9:15 PM
Matthew Knutson enters not-guilty pleas at an arraignment for charges related to hitting a man with his patrol car, then falsifying the report.
-
A record 530 people died by firearm suicide in Wisconsin last year. These gun stores hope...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 9:13 PM
Gun store owners in Wisconsin and across the country are offering to take in firearms from people who want to store their guns during difficult times.
-
Wisconsin's Office of School Safety will continue its work a while longer, with reprieve...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 23, 2023 at 9:03 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul will put another $1.3 million of ARPA funds toward a 24-hour tipline and other safety services for Wisconsin schools.
-
Scam tries to get cash or gift cards from Brown County residents over claims they missed...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM
Scammers are posing as law enforcement officers and trying to obtain cash or gift cards claiming people missed jury duty.
-
Natural Resource Board appointees respond to questions on wolves, PFAS in confirmation...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 8:57 PM
Members of the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage grilled three of Evers' appointees during a hearing Wednesday.
-
Consumers in Northeastern Wisconsin should check for these recalled meat products by...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 23, 2023 at 8:06 PM
The company, based in Luxemburg, is doing a voluntary recall on a number of their meat products that were sold throughout Northeastern Wisconsin.
-
Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice Janet Protasiewicz to not hear...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 6:58 PM
Republicans argue in motions filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court that Protasiewicz can't fairly hear the cases because of her campaign rhetoric.
