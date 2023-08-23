Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: Milwaukee takes center stage
The first Republican presidential primary debate is tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Follow here Wednesday for live updates.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: Milwaukee takes center stage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The first Republican presidential primary debate is tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Follow here Wednesday for live updates.
-
Here are 5 key findings about the state of farming in the U.S.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The average farmer in the U.S. is 57 years old, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the workforce ages, newcomers fill gaps.
-
Want to be an organic vegetable farmer? This Wisconsin program is growing the workforce
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin is home to the first registered apprenticeship program for organic vegetable farm management in the U.S.
-
De Pere school board proposes policy limiting which flags are displayed on school grounds
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM
De Pere School Board is considering a policy to limit flags from display on school grounds without explicit permission, a concern for LGBTQ advocates
-
Green Bay approves massage business license, giving police new tool to combat prostitution
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Green Bay approves new business license to help punish or shut down illicit massage parlors. Licensed, legitimate massage therapists still concerned.
-
Wisconsin political donors are voting with their wallets. Here are the Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Wisconsin donors have given more than $608,000 to the top eight Republican presidential candidates and Democratic President Joe Biden so far this year.
-
'You have to make a strong case': Who's on the stage and what to watch for in the GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The candidates face multiple challenges, perhaps the biggest being they may be overshadowed by the person who isn't there., ex-president Trump.
-
Stargazing can be enchanting. This summer's smoky skies are blurring that view.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The smoke has compromised an activity that many found therapeutic during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Vivek Ramaswamy to supporters: 'I stand with you on the side of revolution'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 4:15 AM
Vivek Ramaswamy fired up supporters at a pre-debate party outside the site of the Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.