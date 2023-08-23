Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: How the candidates are preparing for first debate
The first Republican presidential primary debate is tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Follow here Wednesday for live updates.
-
Wisconsin political donors are voting with their wallets. Here are the Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM
Wisconsin donors have given more than $608,000 to the top eight Republican presidential candidates and Democratic President Joe Biden so far this year.
-
Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump: 'I...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM
The first Republican presidential primary debate is tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Follow here Wednesday for live updates.
-
Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice Janet Protasiewicz to not hear...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM
Republicans argue in motions filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court that Protasiewicz can't fairly hear the cases because of her campaign rhetoric.
-
Senate committee takes up appointments to judicial commission amid Supreme Court tensions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM
The senators' questions appeared to reference newly sworn-in Justice Janet Protasiewicz's comments that the state's electoral maps are "rigged."
-
A record 530 people died by firearm suicide in Wisconsin last year. These gun stores hope...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM
Gun store owners in Wisconsin and across the country are offering to take in firearms from people who want to store their guns during difficult times.
-
Wenzel's Farm sets Guinness World Record with 314-foot meat snack stick
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on August 23, 2023 at 3:34 PM
The record-breaking attempt was part of the Marshfield-based company's 75th anniversary celebration.
-
Wisconsin Department of Justice reallocates pandemic relief dollars to keep funding...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul will put another $1.3 million of ARPA funds toward a 24-hour tipline and other safety services for Wisconsin schools.
-
Who will be particpants in the Republican debate in Milwaukee? Here's the final list
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 2:18 PM
Candidates had to meet fundraising and polling thresholds while also signing pledges including a promise to back the eventual GOP nominee.
-
Who are the candidates, what to watch for in the first 2023 GOP presidential debate in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM
The candidates face multiple challenges, perhaps the biggest being they may be overshadowed by the person who isn't there., ex-president Trump.
