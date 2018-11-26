Reps. Moore and Pocan condemn use of tear gas by Border Patrol
There was little reaction from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, to the Trump administration’s use of tear gas against migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend. Two House Democrats, 2nd District congressman Mark Pocan and 4th District congresswoman Gwen Moore, tweeted in response to media images of Border Patrol agents firing tear gas over the border […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Real Christmas Trees Are Good for the Economy, Environment10 hours ago
- Man Dies After Being Trapped in Grain Bin10 hours ago
- State Egg Production Continues to Rise10 hours ago
- The Wisconsin Rapids-area's newest babies include Kairi Joyce, Desmond Reid, & Jo...14 hours ago
- Reps. Moore and Pocan condemn use of tear gas by Border Patrol15 hours ago
- Wausau mother charged with neglect after police find kids living with black mold, feces17 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police arrested burglary suspect18 hours ago
- Farm to School Impacts Wonewoc Elementary19 hours ago
- Investigation Uncovers Mauston Man Failed to Report to Jail19 hours ago
- Mauston Man Breaks Bond Conditions by Drinking at Local Tavern19 hours ago
- GOP lawmakers ask Evers to retain Klett as tourism secretary20 hours ago
- Madison Bishop Morlino dies21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.