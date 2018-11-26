Reps. Moore and Pocan condemn use of tear gas by Border Patrol

There was little reaction from Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, to the Trump administration’s use of tear gas against migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend. Two House Democrats, 2nd District congressman Mark Pocan and 4th District congresswoman Gwen Moore, tweeted in response to media images of Border Patrol agents firing tear gas over the border […]

