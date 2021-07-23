Reps. Kind, Gallagher introduce a bipartisan bill to help families test their private wells for 'forever chemicals'
Kind and Gallagher introduced a bill that would provide funding to test private wells for PFAS, as well as an online database of results.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Reconstruction of section of Highway 32 between Pulaski and Gillett starts Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM
The work zone runs to intersection with State 22.
-
Super Bowl XLV-winning Packers surprise fans around Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM
Packers alumni James Jones, Nick Collins, Morgan Burnett, Ryan Grant visit with Packers fans during the Packers Road Trip on July 22, 2021.
-
How Wisconsin election disputes are handled could be decided by this state Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM
The case revolves around the handling of a recount of a Racine school referendum that passed by five votes.
-
One family has owned GLC Minerals for 150 years. The story of how they built it, almost...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM
GLC Minerals was founded when Fred Hurlbut Sr. came to Green Bay in 1871 to start a wholesale business. Much has changed, but his family still owns it.
-
Noelie Felix, 8, of Spencer died in April. But his legacy lives on in a children's book...
by Marshfield News-Herald on July 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM
Noelie Felix was born with a congenital condition called hydrocephalus. But he loved life and taught people how to include those with disabilities.
-
The Green Bay School Board meets Sunday to hear parents' thoughts on masking, other...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 2:05 PM
During an unusual call-in hearing, the School Board will tap the community for ideas on a safe return to classes. The board plans to vote Monday.
-
EAA AirVenture 2021: Here's a roundup of things to do and see as event begins Monday
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 23, 2021 at 1:43 PM
Here's a look at things to do and see around EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
-
Reps. Kind, Gallagher introduce a bipartisan bill to help families test their private...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Kind and Gallagher introduced a bill that would provide funding to test private wells for PFAS, as well as an online database of results.
-
It took 29 years and cost more than $10,000 for this Green Bay Packers fan to get season...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 12:33 AM
Zachary Beckman was put on the Packers waiting list the day after his birth. He's grateful it didn't take longer than 29 years to get season tickets.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.