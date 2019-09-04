Representative Jim Sensenbrenner won’t seek reelection

Wisconsin’s longest serving member of Congress has announced he won’t seek reelection. Menominee Falls Republican Jim Sensenbrenner made the announcement on Wednesday. The 76-year-old was elected to the House in a 1979 special election. Sensenbrenner currently sits on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District is heavily […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.