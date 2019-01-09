Reports: Shopko close to bankruptcy

Shopko could file for bankruptcy as early as next week. The Green Bay Press Gazette quotes a lawyer for a pharmaceutical company which Shopko owes money that Shopko is expected to file for bankruptcy next Tuesday. In December, Bloomberg reported that Shopko was making preparations to file bankruptcy. Shopko is based in Green Bay, and owns […]

Source: WRN.com





