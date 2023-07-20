Report: Wisconsin taxpayers are expected to see over $1 billion in savings from the latest state budget

The report found Wisconsin’s latest two-year state budget signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month raised spending while slashing taxes and preserving rainy day funds.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



