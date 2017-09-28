Report: Vinehout wrote reference letter for child pornography suspect

State Senator and Democratic candidate for governor Kathleen Vinehout is defending a character reference letter she wrote for a man charged with possessing child pornography. Vinehout wrote the letter in 2015, after legislative attorney David Lovell was accused of having child pornography on a home computer. Lovell worked on a legislative committee that Vinehout chaired […]

Source: WRN.com

