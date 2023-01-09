Report: Solving Wisconsin's workforce challenges could exacerbate housing shortage

Wisconsin will need roughly 140,000 new housing units by 2030 in order to compensate for the loss of workforce housing caused by the state’s aging population.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.